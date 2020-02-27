To make this possible, you need to have the right hardware and software that can undertake these tasks. Some smart home users have chosen to use Linux to power their homes and have had great success at it.
You need to know the facts about Linux first before using it and familiarize yourself with working around it. Here are some of the best tips for lazy but smart Linux home users to create the best setup.
Simple automation projectYou can attempt to automate some of the simplest tasks at home, like turning on lamps and sprinklers. The checklist of devices and modules you must have includes a MythTV software, optical drive, video capture card, sound card, and spare computer.
With these devices, you can start building your own personal video recorder, which you can integrate as part of the overall smart home system.
Natalie Murray, technical writer at Australian assignment help, was busy working on HR Software documentation and that meant long office hours. It was then that she decided to go for a smart home. Since then, she has not only used IoT to make her life easy but also done several reviews of the best smart home devices on the market.
Based on her experience, she shares some valuable information. "To build a music streaming system, you can gather equipment such as media software and wireless digital music player. Lamp automation can be achieved by using X10 modules, Spare serial port, CM11A and software like the open source Heyu automation software.", says Natalie.
She adds, "sprinklers can also be automated and set on a timer with the use of a CM17A computer interface, X10 modules, RR501 and Bottlerocket software, which is also open source. You can set up this home automation project with great ease with these computer modules and interfaces that take care of simple mundane tasks."
Creating an intermediary smart homeRegulating the entire lights of your house, the thermostat, as well as the sprinkler system and include video players can be challenging. You will need more technology and time to complete this project.
Because of the high technicality of this project, you might need to include a wireless network. To assemble the entire system, you will need weather station software with the correlating unit, a vane, test cable, serial port adapter, anemometer cups, and straight-through cable.
You can integrate a weather station with Linux smart home technology to make this entire setup possible. A wireless network can be set up with any access point equipment that runs well with Linux devices.
You can use the same equipment mentioned above to automate the sprinkler and sound system. Use a network card with two computers so you can route the wireless network easier.
Must-have devicesTo build a fully functional system, you need to have these devices to build it up:
- Wireless network interface card to create an access point
- Optical drive
- Video capture card
- Sound card
- Wireless digital music player
- Webcams
- Speakers and microphone
- X10 modules
- X10 module controllers
With this equipment, you can automate different systems like the functionality of sprinklers and playing music. You can build a variety of projects ranging from the simplest tasks to the most high-end that you usually see in the movies.
Alternatively, you can buy a complete system kit that runs on Linux that easy to assemble. Those kits are easily customizable and don't come with the hassles of trying to figure out the material you need.
For example, there are kits that come with all the interfaces and modules you need for a complete sprinkler system. On the other hand, there are more comprehensive systems that cater to different tasks around your home.
The bottom lineBuying a comprehensive system with everything you need is the most convenient method and can save you a lot of time. The only time-intensive task is building the system according to the specifications you need for your house.
The Internet of Things should be credited for the incredible developments that have been made in the smart home arena. If you are up for a challenge, you can develop the system from scratch and source all the materials without any help. You can purchase smart home systems online from a very affordable price if you're aiming for an entry-level system.
