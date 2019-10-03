What You Need To Know About Linux

Therefore, it is confusing and inconvenient to use. There is a lot of information available online about both the advantages and disadvantages of Linux. On thematic forums and in communities, supporters and opponents of this OS are continually fighting among themselves. We will try to be impartial and tell you about the most essential facts, dot the i's and find out what is true and what is false.
Is it for programmers only?To understand this OS, you need to be at least an experienced system administrator, at the very least - a hacker of iron nerves and angelic patience. So think those who are first faced with Linux, sitting at the monitor with their eyes wide open and wondering why they even came up with such a complex product.
Do many people wonder how to install Linux? Experienced Linux users claim that running any distribution is much easier than running Windows. There are situations when the program is not installed at all, but this can happen when installing any OS.
Linux system settings are also simple. Especially this fact began to be taken into account after the release of Windows 8 and 10, where part of the parameters was either moved or deleted altogether. It is worth recalling the sensational story with the disappearance of the Start button in the eighth version of the brainchild of Microsoft.
Linux has a graphical interface that you can change as you wish. The design of windows, side panels, the original design of the taskbar - all this can be made unique. However, this situation discourages many newcomers. They do not like change and prefer the familiar Windows interface, in which you can only change the color of the windows, the location of the side panel and the wallpaper on the desktop.
A conclusion. We must pay tribute to the Windows developers, who have worked for decades to make the OS consumer-friendly. Despite some oversights, the result is pleasantly surprising. Linux requires more user involvement from the very beginning. You need to choose a distribution, tailor it to yourself, or design your own. However, this fact can also be considered as a field for opportunities - creating your unique version of the OS, as convenient and straightforward as possible. Linux learning process may take more strength and vitality, but the result is worth it.
Is it a free fun?Licensed Windows 10 costs a lot. Many do not even imagine how much money they overpay when buying a computer with Windows installed. Typically, the cost of a license is equal to a quarter of the price of a new computer.
Linux distributions are most often free. Everyone has the right to make changes to the source code of the system. For example, you can invent something original, write unique code and sell it for a lot of money, and send the whole amount earned with a clear conscience to your pocket.
And one more nuance. If the OS and core are distributed under the free GPL, then the distribution kit must either be downloaded from the Internet by paying to the provider or purchased on the media.
A conclusion. The opinion that Linux does not need to spend money at all is erroneous. Of course, you need. And often considerable, because the services of specialists who assist in installing, maintaining, and configuring Linux are much higher than those of their Windows colleagues. That is, we are talking about the total cost of the implementation process and the operation of the system.
Is it the safest OS in the world?Capturing a virus on the Internet is secure. Sometimes 30 seconds is enough to "get infected." Therefore, we install all kinds of antiviruses, often a whole list of software that should protect our computer from malware, and pay money for it.
Those who installed Linux do not encounter malware. Viruses written under Windows, getting onto a computer with Linux, do not start. Free access to the source code allows you to edit it and check for errors regularly. Any programmer can do this. Another thing is when a novice, trying to perform a particular operation, tries to change the code as he wants. Such actions can lead to a system crash.
A conclusion. Most viruses written for Windows on Linux do not work. As Linux is becoming increasingly popular, infections will appear in the future that can infiltrate the OS and gain access to user files.
Why you should study Linux?The main feature of Linux is its heterogeneity. It has a huge number of modifications, publications, and assemblies. Therefore, it may be challenging to study Linux. However, open access to the code makes it possible to change it, create unique products.
Linux is also stable, is a cross-platform system, undemanding to system resources. This OS is increasingly used to manage high-tech facilities. For example, the massive particle accelerator in the world's largest physical CERN laboratory runs on Linux. It is also used in the fields of air and water transport, for military purposes. This once again proves the stability and reliability of this OS, the popularity of which will only grow in the future.
About the author
Melisa Marzett is very interested in all sorts of things. She is a former journalist, a translator and a writer who is currently working for text revisions. She loves life, people, traveling, enjoys handmade, and fashion.
0 comments:
Post a Comment