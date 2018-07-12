Top 5 MMORPGs for Linux

For instance, Steam is now native to Linux! Not to mention, there are plenty of Linux-compatible games to try and most of them feature commercial quality. Sadly, MMORPGs are still a bit behind when it comes to Linux, but not for long! Still, there is a way around this as there are several cool games to try even when all you have is the dear old Linux. Below we'll list five of the most fun and entertaining MMORPGs that run natively on Linux.
#1: Champions of Regnum
While Linux doesn't support World of Warcraft, it does support this free MMORPG that comes as close as possible to the WoW world. The graphics quality is pretty good (although not as good as in WoW), the movement is smooth, and the story is entertaining.
You have dragons, realms, three houses fighting for land and power, magic, and all sorts of cool creatures to battle. The map looks extensive and the story is compelling enough to get you started.
The action happens in a central area (or a Warzone), where players from different realms fight over castles, gates, and forts. Furthermore, there is some exploration and interaction with non-player characters, which sprinkles the action quite nicely.
#2: Second LifeThe first graphical game with solid gameplay elements, Second Life is nowadays quite popular all over the world. However, if you're looking to fight enemies and destroy weird characters, you would be better with an online zombie games as since Second Life is more about exploration and human relationships.
Even if it may sound kind of boring, the game is impressively developed and many people love it. There is even an entire economic system in place, where the main currency is the land (you can sell it, buy it, trade it or rent it). You can also buy virtual commodities and it's the one MMORPG where you go to make friends and meet new people.
Furthermore, the game has support for Oculus Rift, which makes even more interesting!
#3: Salem: The Crafting MMO
Salem is a cool game that lets you build, gather resources, explore the map, and hunt for food and shelter in 1600s New England. The cool part about this game (besides the interesting action and good graphics) is represented by the fact that players can change the world as they wish.
The action is built to keep gamers on their toes, with hidden traps, cool prizes, and interesting mysteries to explore. You also get to grow your own garden, take care of livestock, and gather your own food. As you can imagine, there will be witchcraft, magic, fantasy, and lots of other cool stuff that make the recipe for a good MMO.
#4: Star Conflict
If you are looking for something more adventure-oriented, this space simulation game may just be the right choice for you! As a player, you get to fly incredible spaceships and engage in interplanetary skirmishes, while fighting for your own planet’s freedom and rights.
The graphic is beautiful, the action is enticing, and the game is extremely interesting! There are PvP battles, PVE missions (for those who don't enjoy the company of other players), and there are more than 100 ships to choose from!
The game allows you to explore new worlds and teaches you about survival in the outer space. So, if you grew up with Star Trek or you love the Star Wars series, Star Conflict is a fantastic addition to your collection!
#5: Wurm OnlineIn true Minecraft fashion, Wurm is a sandbox game that lets the player decide what to build and where. Furthermore, the gameplay changes depending on the server you use (player v. player or realm v. realm).
The cool thing about Wurm is that it lets you take care of your character the best you can. But, if you don't want to do the building and exploring of the environment, the Short Life game is another online world where you have to babysit the character until the end of the game.
So, regardless of your mood, there are plenty of options; even when you're using Linux!
This post is written by Katie Greene
