Linux on a 20th century laptop

|Figure 1. Compaq Armada 4131T
First was recovering the old take. Even with the hard drive of only 1.4 GB transfer out all the files floppy by floppy was going to take far too long, before even considering the 100-120 kbps write speed, which would have worked out roughly at ~21 hours of write time not to mention removing it walking to the other computer, reading to another computer, walking back, reinserting and writing again about 800 times (using a 1.4 MB floppy disk, and that the disk was 1.15GB full).
|Figure 2. dd image making of the HDD
Next thing was to boot up the latest Damn Small Linux (at the time v4.4.10)with the hard drive attached to a qemu virtual machine with the parameters set as close as necessary to that of the laptop, in this case 86MB ram and an Intel Pentium CPU.
qemu-system-x86_64 -m 86M -cpu pentium drive file=/dev/sdc,fomat=raw cdrom dsl4.4.10.iso -boot dThe purpose of the -boot d parameter is to tell the virtual system to make the cdrom the primary boot device, no point in booting into windows 95 with a DSL cd mounted.
|Figure 3. 44-pin IDE to USB in use
A video of it running can be seen here: https://youtu.be/coNsmKViung
This is a guest post by Alexander van Teijlingen, English language reviewed and edited by Angelica Di Palo
0 comments:
Post a Comment