Is the lack of video games on Linux still true in 2018?

Short Answer: Yes and NoAlthough Linux distros have come a long way in being able to support gaming, there simply isn't enough market share for many developers to justify the expense of making a Linux version of popular games. That said, there are plenty of games and gaming platforms available for Linux users, you just might have to compromise on your wish list.
The Good NewsIf you are a devoted Linux user with a desire to turn your computer into a gaming machine, it can be done. Hardware companies do not have the same reservations about supporting Linux that software companies do, so it's pretty easy to build yourself a fantastic gaming machine. In the last several years, there have been huge leaps in the quality of gaming on Linux machines, and many Linux users report that they are very satisfied with the current ability to play supported games on their machines.
The Bad NewsYou may be hard-pressed to find anything that you want to play, and you're very likely to be disappointed in the selection of Linux supported games available. Many of the largest and most popular game developers, including EA, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Ubi Soft, are not officially supported on Linux. Check out the Steam Library for Linux supported games to see what games are available to get an idea of what is missing.
The ReasonsThe primary reason that Linux has such a problem with gaming is that Linux has such a small share of the desktop user market. While they have a significantly larger share of the enterprise business market and infrastructure, most people that buy a PC for their own use don't build, unless they are hard-core gamers. If you don't build your own PC, you're most likely going to get one that has Windows installed already. For hard-core gamers that do build their own PCs, they will most often choose a Windows-based system because of the improved access to the games that they want to play.
The Bottom LineLinux users tend to build and use their machines for purposes outside of gaming, and any gaming capabilities are an afterthought or a bonus. So the share of the Linux market for desktop users is quite small, at only 2%, and the share of Linux users who are hard-core gamers is even less. The fact is that the cost of porting popular games to Linux does not offer a return for game developers; they lose money when it costs more than they will make from their efforts, hurting their profits. As it doesn't look like this will change anytime soon, it's not likely that they're going to start porting their games just because a few people want them.
If you're a Linux user that is itching for some game-play, don't despair. There are plenty of options available for accessing a multitude of games, they just might not have some of the high-demand games on the market today. If you're determined to both remain a Linux user and play games, you might consider running Windows in a virtual machine, or having a dual install on your system.
