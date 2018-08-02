Best Health And Fitness Tools For Linux

So living inside a busy schedule it has become a challenge to keep track of what we do, what we eat and how our heart works.
Thanks to technology for the beautiful gift of fitness tracker that have come a long way for which now Linux professionals or home-users can keep track of what portion of their daily workouts have been completed and what needs to be done, any time, right on our reach.
As an avid Linux user, I've personally used few tools that have been proved helpful to stay healthy by getting me used to ergonomic habits. Let me name some of the best native Linux apps for fitness.
1. Perfect Diet Tracker:
This app is part of my working life since I completed my grade class. It lets me track my diet and helping me achieve a safe and consistent weight loss by tracking the activities. When you'll start using it, it'll suggest a diet plan based on your weight and the goal you want to achieve in a certain period of time. Moreover, this tool is capable to handle custom nutrition plan.
You'll be surprised to know that the device has more than 100k food item list and counting which simplifies your work of adding food into the list easy and smooth. Besides, it can count calories, exercise time, nutritional intake. Ultimately it's helping me in achieving my target within my limit.
Whenever I try to enter a diet made up with a rich source of health-protective phytochemicals like chocolate I've seen my calorie counter quickly turns 'red' and the dietary profile goes far away from the target. That doesn't mean I've to follow a diet consisting of 'rabbit food' either unless I can find a balanced diet that I can maintain. Similarly if you need to add some food supplements for Hair, Skin & Nails which is prescribed by a specialist would not create any imbalance in your fitness target.
2. Workrave:
I bet many times you might want to look for a small device that can potentially give you many benefits! Workrave's minuscule window pops up is an app like what you were looking for. We all know how much it is important to take breaks after a few whiles if you want to stay active and fit for long. This tiny tool is a real product for those who are seeking health and productivity benefits within workstations. It's a perfect program that can assist in the recovery and prevention of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI).
And like other applications, it works perfectly for Linux users as well.
The small but effective interface gives you pop up reminders that now you should stop your PC work and it's time for doing some healthy exercise steps. These helpful fitness tips are demonstrated by 3D animations every after a while. These easy and nice exercises are consists of tilting your neck or moving your eyes to the corner of your screen; nothing tough, right?
Besides, it lets you configure the micro-breaks or pause, rest breaks, and restricts you to stay within your daily limits. You can customize own sound clips and alert system.
3. Iris:
Most of us know the negative effects of blue light emitted from our digital screens like brightness, flicker rate and font rendering on eye strain while working in front of the laptops for a longer time. There are programmers who need to work in front of more than one big screen to develop games, animation, and cartoons.
You will be surprised to know how these digital devices affect our photoreceptor melanopsin that is found in intrinsically photosensitive retinal ganglion cells. Whenever our eyes detect any blue light or other light of this wavelength, it causes to stop the secretion of sleep hormone and melatonin.
That's why you need to use a tool which might monitor your eye's health. To me, Iris is the perfect software for eye protection, health, and productivity. How can it do that? Well, it reduces the amount of blue light that emitted from the device's screen and automatically control the contrast without PWM flicker.
After installing, it will automatically detect the time and according to that, it'll change your device's current screen color temperature and brightness.
4. Stretchly:
For the blessing of digital science, now we all know that sitting in front of widescreen for a long time will lead to developing certain eye diseases, the risk of back pain, metabolism and much more. That's why doctors and specialist advice to take a break after a few whiles. Taking a break after every hour not only brings you health benefits but also it might reduce the chance of being boring.
Even the regulation of Health and Safety (Display Screen Equipment) Regulations 1992 says that we should take a break periodically. We remain so busy in our work schedule that it is very natural to forget to take a break after regular interval.
Stretchly can be used that kind of a break management tool that allows me to get a grip on how much time I have to sit in front of the screen every day. By default, the tool reminds you to take a break after every 10 minutes which you can customize according to your plan. You also can set duration, enable/disable breaks, strict mode, different color schemes and sounds. And this mighty app runs well in Windows, macOS, and Linux as well.
So these are some of the most useful Linux tools that I have used personally to keep myself fit and well. Try some form the lists and let your body know how short breaks of relaxing and stretching can do wonders for your health and well being.
This is a guest post by Stephanie Delgado
