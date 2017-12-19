19 Dec 2017

Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon - quick screenshot tour

The Linux Mint team continues to release fresh versions of their operating system approximately every 6 month, following the updates in Ubuntu LTS versions. You could read the quick screenshot overview of Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon back in July 2017. It is now turn of Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon. Let's have a whistle-stop tour through it.
Once you boot up the system, you have a welcome screen in black and green tones.
Linux Mint 18.3 Welcome screen
The freshly booted system takes about 1.2 Gb of memory, which is a very big amount.
Linux Mint 18.3 resource usage

There are some tools available for your Internet use right out of the box.
Linux Mint 18.3 Internet tools

Productivity tools? Yes, the full suite of LibreOffice 5.1.6.2.
LibreOffice in Linux Mint 18.3

There are some graphics tools, including GIMP.
Linux Mint 18.3 graphics tools
If you want to edit images, then you can start with a set of wallpapers already included in the distribution. Or use them directly as the wallpapers.

Linux Mint 18.3 wallpapers
The Multimedia section of the menu contains the codecs installer, but you should be aware of the errors that you face while installing the codecs:
Linux Mint 18.3 multimedia installation

Linux Mint 18.3 multimedia installation
Finally, you get three multimedia players installed. As soon as you have VLC, there are no issues with local files playback.
Linux Mint 18.3 multimedia tools
How do you like Linux Mint 18.3? Is it worth trying in installed mode?

Do you want to try it yourself? You can buy a disk with this and many other operating systems through BuyLinuxCDs.co.uk web site with global delivery.

About DarkDuck
DarkDuck is a person with whole life spent in IT area. It does not mean only Linux, but also SAP systems. Learn more about him here.
If you like this blog, please do not forget to share or put it into your favourites:
You can also subscribe to this blog via e-mail or RSS, links are on the right. This is absolutely FREE!
Posted by DarkDuck at 19:35
Labels: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)