Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon - quick screenshot tour

Once you boot up the system, you have a welcome screen in black and green tones.
|Linux Mint 18.3 Welcome screen
The freshly booted system takes about 1.2 Gb of memory, which is a very big amount.
|Linux Mint 18.3 resource usage
There are some tools available for your Internet use right out of the box.
|Linux Mint 18.3 Internet tools
Productivity tools? Yes, the full suite of LibreOffice 5.1.6.2.
|LibreOffice in Linux Mint 18.3
There are some graphics tools, including GIMP.
|Linux Mint 18.3 graphics tools
If you want to edit images, then you can start with a set of wallpapers already included in the distribution. Or use them directly as the wallpapers.
|Linux Mint 18.3 wallpapers
The Multimedia section of the menu contains the codecs installer, but you should be aware of the errors that you face while installing the codecs:
|Linux Mint 18.3 multimedia installation
Finally, you get three multimedia players installed. As soon as you have VLC, there are no issues with local files playback.
|Linux Mint 18.3 multimedia tools
How do you like Linux Mint 18.3? Is it worth trying in installed mode?
Do you want to try it yourself? You can buy a disk with this and many other operating systems through BuyLinuxCDs.co.uk web site with global delivery.
