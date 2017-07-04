4 Jul 2017

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon: Quick Screenshot Tour

Linux Mint is one of the operating systems that release the new versions regularly. However, dislike Ubuntu and Fedora releases, Linux Mint only releases "when ready", more like the Debian operating system.

The most recent release of Linux Mint was named Sonya and has the version number 18.2. This is the third release in the Linux Mint 18 series that is based on Ubuntu 16.04. It saw the light on the 2nd of July 2017.

Let's have a quick screenshot tour through the Live DVD version of Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon 32-bit.

The Welcome screen of this operating system features nothing new compared to previous releases. There's a panel at the bottom and wallpaper with Linux Mint logo on it.
Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon welcome screen
The freshly booted system takes about 1.1 GB of memory, which is quite a lot.

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon resource usage
The menu of Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon is the standard for this Desktop Environment.  This screenshot also tells you that the Office section of the menu has all the LibreOffice components, including Base and Math.
Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon menu
The Internet section of the menu includes the Firefox browser, Thunderbird email client, Transmission, Pidgin internet messenger and HexChat with Linux Mint support turned on channel by default.
Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon internet tools
The Graphics section includes GIMP editor, SimpleScan utility and Pix image viewer. The latter one is the "new kid on the block" for the Mint operating systems.
Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon graphics tools
Linux Mint 18.2 comes without Multimedia codecs. Instead, there is a menu item that allows you to install necessary software. Unfortunately, you face an error when running that utility in the Live environment. Following the error, there is a normal installation process, but the error still may scare some fresh users. In addition to the codecs' installer, there is a Rhythmbox player and Multimedia Player.
Linux Mint 18.2 multimedia tools
Generally speaking, Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon does not have many new features compared to the previous release of this Linux operating system. This is more an evolution than a revolution.

If you want to get your own disk with Linux Mint 18.2, you can order one though the BuyLinuxCDs.co.uk site. And remember, you get a special discount in July 2017!
