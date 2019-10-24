Increase Your Linux Experience 10 Folds with These Distros Sample

Undoubtedly, more and more people are shifting their interest in Linux. That isn't a problem as many distros are available in the market. The real problem begins when techno-geek sets on a hunt to find the best distros as per his requirements. And, let us not forget that there are thousands of distros available in the technical market. To ease the problem of the techno-buffs, this article has been drafted. It lists down 2019's best distros as per the different categories of the users. Keep scrolling the page to know more.
1. The 'Naive' UsersFirst in our list are the users looking for a reliable, advanced, and free operating system. The naive users generally begin with the 'Windows' and switch to 'Mac OS' for security reasons. The traditional method now has a modification with the name 'Linux'. There are many distros available for which you will not have to dig deeper into the web. Some of them are listed below:
• Ubuntu
operating system for the first time. Furthermore, you can easily customize it as per your needs. Also, the online community of Ubuntu users is cherry on the cake. You can get in touch with them to troubleshoot any of your problems.
• Linux Mint
Linux Mint. The Linux distribution got huge popularity when the Windows XP was discontinued. Well, the reason lies in the fact that the Cinnamon desktop of the OS is similar to one of the Windows. And, this makes it a suitable match for the new Linux users.
• elementary OS
If the design of Mac OS is not letting you switch to other operating systems, then the elementary OS has the solution to the problem. The UI design is similar to the Mac OS and, therefore, gives you a feeling that you are using your old OS. Moreover, with many easy commands and prompts, it becomes the top choice for naive users.
These are the best Linux distributions (2019), using which you can jump-start learning the new operating system. Now, let us move on to the next category of users, viz., business wizards.
2. The 'Business' MindsThe main reason due to which the corporate world has started taking Linux distros seriously is the security concerns. The value of data for a company cannot be counted in numbers. Therefore, if you are a budding entrepreneur, then it becomes important that you do not compromise with the confidential data. And, switching to Linux OS will be the best decision in the right area. Here are some of the top distros for business purposes:
• Red Hat Enterprise Linux
This OS comes with many add-ons and variants. Also, there is a certification for the applications and the administrators. One thing to note here is that Red Hat and Fedora are inter-related with each other. In simpler terms, whichever application is supported by the Red Hat is first tested on the Fedora, isn't that amazing?
• SUSE Linux Enterprise
Though there are many other Linux distros available for business purposes, these two stand tall among others. Lets us mover further on the last category of people, i.e. gamers.
3. The 'Game' EnthusiastsThe powerful performance of the Linux OS is a motivating factor due to which the young generation of gamers is dancing on the tunes of Linux. Below are some of the best OS for hardcore gamers.
• Sparky Linux Game Over Edition
The OS comes with an LXDE desktop and a number of pre-installed games. Moreover, some of the installed frameworks are Steam, PlayonLinux, and Wine. What's more surprising is that the operating system is embedded with a tool, known as APTus Gamer. It helps the 'gaming maniacs' to install various consoles and emulators.
• Steam OS
Another one in the list is the Steam OS, which is all set to give you thrilling gaming experience. It is a Debian-based distro developed by Valve Corporation. Furthermore, it works well with the best graphic cards. Dota 2, League of legends, etc., are some of the games which run perfectly on this gaming platform.
This brings us to the end of the write-up. Scrolling so far, you must have known some of the best Linux distros of 2019. Therefore, choose the one which suits you the most and step into the world of Linux.
About the Author: Lexi Edwards is a 25-years old academic writer working for Assignment Desk from the past 7 years. She has served thousands of students by providing them assignment writing services. In her leisure time, she is seen playing with his daughter named Rose. Apart from writing, she also loves to travel. Her all-time favorite destination is Paris.
