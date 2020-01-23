Top 7 Predictions for Linux and Open Source In 2020

Another Open Source Company Will Be Purchased By MicrosoftMicrosoft already bought GitHub, but there is a high chance that in 2020 it will announce that its intention to purchase another open source of Linux company, most likely a high profile one. Microsoft has very steadily increased their control over the landscape of the open source community. As they are the ones providing a huge part of the funds for the big open source firms such as the Open Source Initiative, and the Linux Foundation. There have been news already coming Microsoft buying a seat at the board of an open source company or out rightly buying an open source company. This might be the year it finally happens. What company will be purchased is what we are yet to figure out.
There will Be More Linux and Open Source Devices AroundThis is something that looks almost certain to hope that you could ask if I was really predicting or reporting. In 2020, expect there will be more smartphones running on Linux not androids and there will be Linux applications running on it, not android applications.
It was earlier announced that, there will be bulk shipping of Purism's Librem 5 in 2020. We also expect that Pine64's Pine phone to start shipping in 2020 as well. With these two Linux-powered smart phones leading the way, you can expect there'll be more to come in 2020.
Not just smartphones now, I expect to see laptops running Linux fast underway, especially from companies like Dell, Entroware, Slimbook, and Tuxedo. So, we might also get to see a Linux laptop not based on the combo of Intel/NVidia.
Microsoft Windows' Subsystem for Linux (WSL) Will Be BiggerThe Microsoft WSL known as Ubuntu on Windows made huge strides in 2019 largely due to the development of WSL for improved delivery. Canonical is taking a chance on Ubuntu becoming bigger in 2020. They are not just sponsoring the first Windows' Subsystem for Linux conference, they are also hiring developers actively to work on it.
Most of us did not even see Linux becoming as integral to the developer strategy of Microsoft as it seems it is now, not to mention luring them in to develop a terminal app with open source to make it easier to use Linux on window. But they did, and are bound to grow bigger in 2020.
There Will Be Significant Problems with openSUSEThe scale of this is larger than it seems. I personally prefer to write my paper myself to avoid problems, but with openSUSE, it's just different. Truly, there are many factors that will come into play when it comes to the issues openSUSE is very likely to be facing in 2020. Factors such as having to deal with the company's new CEO all but controlling openSUSE, the possibility that there might be, yet another future change in the ownership of the company, community members becoming more unhappy, the upcoming openSUSE board elections failing to attract genuine interest, and an increasing interest in the migration of openSUSE into its own totally different foundation away from the company, SUSE. These are just some problems ahead for openSUSE. We can only hope to be wrong on this one. But the feeling just will not go away.
A Bigger Firm Will Purchase CanonicalThis very much goes in tandem with the first prediction of Microsoft buying another open source firm. Although, it is unconfirmed, and we really do not know if Microsoft are going to buy Canonical (the company that made Ubuntu) in 2020. It looks almost certain to be sold this year to a big firm.
Mark Shuttleworth (the man in charge of canonical) has in the past years talked about preparing the company for the possibility of an IPO, with the company cutting a number of initiatives and internal products that were not cutting out as a success concerning business, including the Ubuntu Touch, Ubuntu Phone Hardware, Ubuntu TV, Ubuntu for Android, Unity, Upstart and Mir.
The company has focused more heavily on consumers of the Internet of things, cloud, and enterprise. These are parts with profitability and VC activity among the Linux firms.
It's a good question to ask who is buying the company? With IBM already purchasing Red Hat, you really can't bet against Microsoft on this one.
There Will Be a Lot More Linux ControversyControversies did not seem to turn away from Linux in 2018 and 2019, so, we do not expect that miraculously it goes away in 2020. As a matter of fact, it might be worse this year. Cultural differences and political affiliations will have people banned from events and projects, which in some cases might unable them get the best essay help that they direly need. Contributors will be forced to leave projects, killing the project. People will be ridiculed and shamed publicly for the political stance that they take. 2020 looks like a rocky year for all involved already.
Linus Torvalds Will Leave LinuxThe creator and founder of Linux, Linus Torvalds is expected to retire from his duty at Linux kernel by the end of the year.
Towards 2018 ending, during the controversy that rocked Linux, Linus took some time off and appointed someone else that’s been working with him for years on the kernel to be in charge during his absence. It is unlikely that Linux's in-fighting and controversy. With a net worth estimated at $150 million and 50 years of age, Linus might just feel that the mess is not worth something he will want to deal with and decides to retire.
He most likely would not want to risk damaging his reputation and soiling his legacy by continuing, especially at this time, when others in a similar position are constantly under attack to force them into resigning. Now just seem like the right time. His legacy is intact, his finances are robust, and he already has a successor groomed.
Tom Jager is professional blogger. He works at Awriter. He has degree in Law and English literature. Tom has written numerous articles/online journals.
