6 Myths That Scare Away New Linux Users

Hard to installThis is one of the most popular myths about Linux which exists mostly because a lot of people don't even have to bother installing operating systems - they come preinstalled. However, you have to download Linux. There is, of curse, an option on the market for Linux as well but it's not as popular and it's only available if you want a new machine anyways.
But if you already have a machine and all you need is an operating system, the best thing to do would be to test which distribution you are interested in and see it through Live CD or Live USB. Once you like one of them, you can install it in a way that would allow both Windows or Linux to your laptop or you can replace WIndows completely.
No matter what you choose, the fact is that the download process is simple and especially for Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint and openSUSE. Most of them also include a step-by-step install wizard and dimple graphical tools. Full installation shouldn't take longer than half an hour, apps included.
Not CompatibleThis is another common myth that people often use when arguing against Linux. However, there are in fact only few examples of software and hardware on the market that are not compatible with Linux. It was designed to allow older hardware so you don't have to get the latest ones either, which is good. Particularly in Ubuntu, you can easily use most of the peripherals and software.
Applications are now a necessity for many professionals and people often fear that Linux is not going to be compatible with their preferred application. However, it will most likely be compatible. In case your app really isn't compatible with Linux, you can easily go to packages like Wine and Crossover Linux to use them. But, the best thing to do is to download an app that works similarly to your preferred one, just built for Linux. You can probably find a great match and include all of the basic productivity packages.
It's not as secure as othersThis myth has the least merit. This is mostly because the fact is the opposite. Linux is more secure than Windows or Mac, as proven by researchers like Secunia. The superior security of Linux comes from the way the privileges in it are assigned and the fact that many developers across the globe are working on it. The wide variety of distributions is also one of the things that makes it safer.
New patches or antivirus software aren't necessary because of this. So, the reality is, if you are looking for a safe option, Linux is your best bet.
It's just for expertsThe biggest misconception about Linux is that it's all about experts and programmers, people who understand coding well and so on. This is why so many people have stayed away from it for so many years. Some of that is changing but a lot of people are still too afraid to experiment because they think that Linux will be too overwhelming for them.
While it used to be true a decade or more ago, there have been many distributions which have made it better for an average user. Even children can easily use it nowadays. Developers included attractive graphical interfaces and other improvements which have made it that much more usable for people across the globe.
Server usage, just like with Windows, is much more difficult. But as an average user, you can use it easily, just as you would with Windows or Mac OS X.
Not reliable and no supportIf the lack of support is what's scaring you, it might be good to know that Linux has one of the most dedicated and helpful communities in the world. You can find a ton of tutorials and information on forums and blogs.
As for the reliability, Linux almost never goes down. In fact, crashes most often happen on Windows and Mac.
The TCO is higherThis is a myth that proprietary vendors use to scare businesses. There is no proof of this and many governments and companies turn to Linux in tough economic times. This is just a hoax to fight off its free price tag.
These have been just some of the myths concerning Linux. It's good to know that these are just myths and that you can have a great time using it, just like or more so than any other OS. Hopefully, these debunked myths will help you see the real picture.
Freddie Tubbs is a tech writer and editor at Ukwritings. He enjoys taking part in online tech events and contributing posts to online magazines and blogs, such as the Vault, Boomessays and Essayroo blogs.
