Growing Your Small Business With An Affordable OS

Because of this, technology helps your small business grow, and can do quite a few wonders for the time and effort you invested into it. Even if you're working on a minimal budget, there's quite a few option to look into to make sure you've got just as much of a chance as the shop next door to you that seems to have a never ending stream of customers. After all, you've got to get your internal processes working perfectly first, and with a bit of technological aid, you might manage that faster than you first thought.
|This is where all your data is stored, make sure you’re putting this kind of tech to good use in your business!
Find an OS That's Ready Packaged for Your Business
If we're talking in terms of the Linux OS here, which we usually are, you're going to be able to unwrap a business server as soon as the box is delivered to your office. Ready made for your needs, available to upload whatever kind of data and security onto, a Linux operated network for your small company could just be the very thing to kickstart your operations. After all, you need to take the time to get your entire network and company policy set up, and that could be a good week or even a month out of your timeframe!
And if you've got something ready to be operated off of immediately, all of the employees you work with can set up their accounts and get to logging on with this network as soon as they're required to. It's a streamlined process that might just be invaluable to your deadline of opening up your doors for the first time.
Get An OS That's Stable
If you're running a small business, and want your own network placed on a dedicated server within that business, then you're going to want a stable operating system that can handle multiple access points that’s always available. After all, we're acquainted with all kinds of network servers, whether within the corporate or the video gaming industry, going down without warning or needing excess maintenance, and that could be a real hindrance for your business in its current state. You want something you can rely on, something that's going to allow you to work away without interruption, and even be the absolute dream of bigger businesses who pay hundreds each month to keep their OS in a workable state.
And that's where an operating system such as Linux could come in for you. Not only can a relatively less popular OS be a lot cheaper for your needs at the moment, but Linux's reputation guarantees you dedicated and stable servers that you can load whatever data you want onto. After all, Linux is often used in business to keep their operations afloat, especially in the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as in bigger, far reaching operations such as NASA.
Simply put, you need to make sure you're always online for a customer to contact you, and that your products and services are always available for download.
Be Sure to Find an OS That Can Use Tools
If you're planning to expand your business with the use of technology, then you're going to have to think and organize with the future in mind. After all, you're not going to have only one or two employees for long, and you're going to want to make sure you're ready for bringing on a bigger and better task force within the next 6 months or so. That's going to take quite a few apps or tools implemented in your system to keep streamlined.
So not only are you going to need an operating system for your network that's ready to go as soon as possible, and can also handle a hundred or more people logging onto it at once, but you're going to need to pad it out with tools that make sure you're never losing sight of all the people that work under you. Even matters that seem trivial right now, such as the scheduling necessary for a coherent and effective workforce, need to be focused on in your run up to expansion.
So to round this off, be sure to find something that's going to help you organize time off requests, in a timely and neat manner. And thankfully, with something like Linux to help you out, you're going to manage this with no problems at all.
Ultimately, Make Sure Your OS is Accessible
If you're planning to bring in more and more people to your business, to make sure it's got the resources behind it to grow to at least twice its current size by next year, then you're going to need technology that everyone can use. No matter their skill level in other areas of the job they were hired for, if a potential employee walks into your office and sits down at a computer desk without any idea over what they need to do next to get something done, they're going to be hindered in doing some good work for you.
Sure, you can implement all kinds of training programs to make sure situations like these are never more trouble than they're worth, but you've got to be conscious of your budget at the same time. And if you've only got one investor, or a single loan to operate off of, it's going to be hard to keep everyone trained in the same experienced and professional manner before they get to do any work for you. So you're going to have to target this problem at the source, and make sure there's an operating system in front of your employees that they can get to know within a few minutes, or just a single hour.
And something like Linux can pull that off perfectly! You can use Linux enabled laptops and computers all over the office, and it won't be hard for anyone who comes into contact with them to get to grips with what this technology allows. After all, Linux has a lot of powerful and capable output that's presented in a simple and approachable manner, and you could even sponsor your own computer geniuses here.
Ready to Grow Your Small Business?
You've got to be at this point, seeing as there's plenty you can do in just a few short days to make sure your small business has all the technological capability it will ever need. At this point, don't let yourself worry too much over the ins and outs
Read up on reviews, look at what kinds of companies are already using an operating system you've got your eye on (to see if they're similar to your own, and thus a good reference point), and then work out the price you'd need to shill out on a yearly basis. It's a process designed to help you, so make sure the decision never hinders you in return.
Good read, I enjoyed it. I also think about applying Linux to small/medium businesses. Noah(was a host of the Linux Tech Show) actually runs a successful business, Altaspeed I think, doing just this.ReplyDelete
If I was going to try to pitch a small company for IT services using Linux I'd probably cite the hardware aspect too, making their current hardware perform like an upgrade was done, and the ability to get more value from used hardware purchases. And being able to get server functionality out of desktop machines. My only concerns would be with the reliance of most businesses on Microsoft Office software, particularly Excel or even Power-Point. I think Libre-Office or WPS have comparable Word alternatives, but Excel and Powerpoint is tougher. I think Linux has working alternatives to MS-Exchange server. Quickbooks and other financial software is the other issue, but they could always keep Windows on some machines, or even have a VM.