Excellent Business Software Alternatives For Linux

- Firstly, they don't have to pay anything for the privilege, and that is a massive bonus during the early stages of a company where money is tight.
- Secondly, Linux is a light alternative compared to Windows and other popular operating systems available today.
Of course, lots of entrepreneurs worry they won't have access to some of the essential software packages if they make that move. However, as you will discover throughout this post, there are plenty of similar tools that will cover all the bases.
Alternatives to Microsoft Word
All company bosses will require access to a word processing tool if they want to ensure the smooth running of their operation according to the latest article from Fareed Siddiqui. You'll need that software to write business plans, letters, and many other jobs within your firm. Thankfully, there are a variety of alternatives you might like to select if you opt for the Linux operating system. Some of the most popular ones include:
- LibreOffice Writer
- AbiWord
- KWord
- LaTeX
So, you just need to read some online reviews and then download the best word processor based on your findings. Of course, if you're not satisfied with the solution, you should take a look at some of the other ones on that list. In many instances, any of the programs mentioned above should work well.
Alternatives to Microsoft Excel
You need a spreadsheet tool if you want to ensure your business doesn't get into trouble when it comes to bookkeeping and inventory control. There are specialist software packages on the market for both of those tasks, but open-source alternatives to Microsoft Excel will give you the most amount of freedom when creating your spreadsheets and editing them. While there are other packages out there, some of the best ones for Linux users include:
- LibreOffice Calc
- KSpread
- Gnumeric
Those programs work in much the same way as Microsoft Excel, and so you can use them for issues like accounting and stock control. You might also use that software to monitor employee earnings or punctuality. The possibilities are endless and only limited by your imagination.
Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop
Company bosses require access to design programs when developing their marketing materials and creating graphics for their websites. You might also use software of that nature to come up with a new business logo at some point. Lots of entrepreneurs spend a fortune on Training Connections Photoshop classes and those available from other providers. They do that in the hope of educating their teams and getting the best results. However, people who use Linux can still benefit from that expertise if they select one of the following alternatives:
- GIMP
- Krita
- Pixel
- LightZone
The last two suggestions on that list require a substantial investment. Still, they function in much the same way as Adobe Photoshop, and so you should manage to achieve the same quality of work.
Other software solutions that you'll want to consider
Alongside those alternatives to some of the most widely-used software packages around today, business owners should take a look at the full range of products they could use with the Linux operating system. Here are some tools you might like to research and consider:
- Inkscape - similar to Coreldraw
- LibreOffice Base - similar to Microsoft Access
- LibreOffice Impress - similar to Microsoft PowerPoint
- File Roller - similar to WinZip
- Linphone - similar to Skype
There are lots of other programs you'll also want to research, and so the best solution is to use the internet to learn more. You will find lots of reviews from people who've used the software in the past, and many of them will compare the tool to its Windows or iOS alternative. So, you shouldn't have to work too hard to identify the best ones and sort the wheat from the chaff.
Now you have all the right information; it's time to weigh all the pros and cons of Linux and work out if it's suitable for your operation. In most instances, that operating system does not place any limits on your business activities. It's just that you need to use different software compared to some of your competitors. People who use Linux tend to benefit from improved security, speed, and performance. Also, the solution gets regular updates, and so it's growing every single day. Unlike Windows and other solutions; you can customize Linux to meet your requirements. With that in mind, do not make the mistake of overlooking this fantastic system!
