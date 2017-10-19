The most promising linux distributions in 2017

Parrot Linux - The best distribution for system admins
Parrot Linux is based on Debian and offers practically all possible means for system testing.
You can also find some tools from the cryptography and computer forensic sphere, tools for work with cloud services and packages to provide anonymity. There is also some functionality for developers including time management software.
Today Parrot Linux takes the 33rd position in the Distrowatch rating but it will improve its positions by the end of the year.
LXLE - The best lightweight distribution
LXLE is an excellent combination of simple requirements to the resources and great possibilities. It means that this distribution takes little space but allows working on the PC without any restrictions.
This system has everything necessary for an excellent functioning of the desktop computers including not only new ones.
It is based on Ubuntu 16.04 so a long-term maintenance is guaranteed and there is a LXDE manager of the desktop that is known to many users. Moreover, you will get a majority of standard tools like LibreOffice and Gimp, but be ready to set up a modern browser yourself.
Today LXLE takes the 23rd position in the Distrowatch list and it will not be surprising if it enters the first dozen in the middle of the year.
Elementary OS - the best desktop distribution
An attractive interface is not the only benefit of Elementary OS Loki. This OS is stable, comfortable and its creators were very attentive to details.
Now Elementary OS takes the 9th place in the list while a Linux Mint, for example, is ranked to be the first. But it seems that Elementary OS has all chances to take the initial position instead of Linux Mint as it has been recognized to be one of the most beautiful distributions.
One of the greatest benefits of the system is a desktop similar to Mac that is very comfortable. In addition, you can adjust the interface according to your preferences.
Gentoo - the best distribution for knowledgeable people
Gentoo is a Linux distribution based on the compilation of packages from the source codes for a certain software. As soon as a user installs the OS he needs to gather everything he requires himself. It not only takes time and patience but also a deep knowledge of Linux. Finally, you will receive exactly what you need.
Being not a new project Gentoo should be used only by Linux experts.
Snappy Ubuntu Core - the best distribution for the Internet of things
Ubuntu Snappy Core can be already detected in the cards for computer enthusiasts like Rasberry Pi as well as Erle-Copter drones and Dell Edge Gateways, in Nextcloud Box and LimeSDR.
CentOS - the best server distribution for small and middle-size businesses￼
CentOS is a reliable server platform. It is chosen by many small and middle-size businesses because of being based on the source code of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
The main difference between RHEL and CentOS is maintenance and different marketing strategies. RHEL users are provided by the official Red Hat technical maintenance.
However, since 2004 CentOS technical maintenance is a huge community of enthusiasts.
As a result, if you are the owner of a small or middle-size business, who is going to take servers to the platform with the open source code, pay attention to CentOS first of all.
RHEL - the best corporate server distribution
It is not surprising then. SUSE, for example, puts much effort to conquering the corporative market of OS, and these efforts will give a desirable result but not this year unfortunately. In 2017 the first position among the most popular corporate distributions will be held by Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
According to Gartner data, RHEL owns 67% of the market of Linux distributions for large organizations and besides, RHEL signup brings about 75% of income to Red Hat company. There are many reasons for that. Red Hat offers corporate clients exactly what they need as well as puts much effort to the development of projects with the open source code.
Red Hat is aware of what Linux is and what a corporate sector is. Many companies from Fortune 500 list trust Red Hat including ING, Sprint, Bayer Business Services, Atos, Amadeus, Etrade. RHEL distribution has led many developers to a new level in the fields of security, integration, management, cloud systems too.
Mint - a reliable and versatile distribution
Mint is one of the best Linux distributions that has been recognised even better than renowned Ubuntu. It is a fully-featured OS that works fast and offers its users a number of benefits. You can rely on it due to the code stability, absence of necessity to make regular updates, protection from viruses etc. The system is simple to set up and there are well-organized files displayed by a tree view file manager that can be easily configured. Moreover, it is easy to use thanks to its similarity to Windows, versatile and you will not have any troubles with it - these are the reasons of its popularity.
The distribution has a number of pre-installed software that makes it usable right after the set up. You can also download all the other necessary apps from Mint app store. One more great advantage of Mint is great customisation opportunities that allow making changes almost on any inch.
One of the best aspects of Linux platform is giving choice to users. You can choose from hundreds of systems many of which will meet the most exquisite requirements. However, any distribution mentioned above will never leave you disappointed.
Anna Smith is a content writer who has majored in the IT sphere for 5 years. Her passion is to provide useful information to readers on different topics. She focuses on technical SEO and IT industry coverage as she believes that our future is in technology. Anna has worked in several reputable companies and has been nominated for several awards.
