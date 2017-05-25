Why Is Linux More Secure Than Windows?

Before we delve into the benefits, it is important to stress the fact that Linux systems are certainly not flawless - no operating system is. You will need to have additional security methods in place, including two-factor authentication, encryption, changing default passwords, and a high-level service, such as a push-button failover, for data disaster recovery if something does go wrong. For the best Linux password managers for enhanced security, click here, for hints on remembering password - here.
However, there is no denying that using Linux can reduce the chances of a breach happening in the first place. One of the reasons Linux is better for security is because social engineering is much more difficult to carry out. Social engineering is when worms and viruses are spread by convincing computer users to carry out an action that they shouldn’t, for example, open an attachment. The chances of this happening with a Linux system are reduced because the user would need to read the email message they received, after which the attachment would need to be saved, the user would then need to grant executable permissions, and finally, they would need to launch the executable. This is very unlikely. However, with Windows systems, all they need to do is open the email and click on the attachment.
Another advantage to consider is the way account privileges are assigned. With Windows, administrator access is granted to users by default, which means that all users pretty much have access to everything on the system. As a consequence, viruses are going to have access to everything on the system too, meaning the effects could be devastating if a hacker finds a way in. Linux operates differently. Users are given lower-level accounts, which means that viruses won’t have root access if a Linux system is compromised, meaning the damage is lowered.
Finally, let’s talk numbers. With Linux, there are many different mail clients, packaging systems, and shells. In fact, Linux even runs on a number of architectures beyond Intel. However, with Microsoft Windows, it dominates the computing world, as do Outlook and Outlook Express. This mere fact is where problems lie. Hackers can direct a virus squarely at Windows users because they virtually all use the same technology. However, it is much more difficult to reach a small fraction of Linux users.
As you can see, there are many reasons why you should consider Linux over Windows when it comes to security. From the way account privileges are assigned to the sheer numbers game, it is clear to see that Linux users have a lot less to worry about. Who wouldn’t want to benefit from an extra layer of security?
This is a guest post by Fat Joe
