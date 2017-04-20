Why Choose Linux Operating System?

Free & easy to installFirst of all, it's vital to note that Linux is one of the free operating systems on the market today. Anyone can download it from specialist websites and start using it on their machines. As if that wasn't good enough, the installation process is easier than you might imagine too. Indeed, business owners won't have to pay their IT outsourcing contacts to assist.
If you have troubles with downloading and creation of an installation media, there are some resources to help, and their fee is too small compared to what you could have paid for Windows.
There are lots of guides online you can check out if you want to see for yourself. Most people say it's easier to install Linux on a computer than it is to handle Windows. Now that's saying something! To install Windows, you just have to sit back and let the machine do its work. So, imagine how straightforward and fast it must be to start using Linux.
Stability and reliabilityWhile Windows and other operating systems might seem stable, they are far from that. How many times has your Windows computer crashed over the years? I'll bet you've seen the blue screen of death more times than you'd like to recall. Well, you can stop all that by installing Linux on your machines. It's far more stable than most other operating systems. Indeed, it doesn't often crash at all. When it does crash, the entire system shouldn't stop working. You might have to close and reopen the odd program. However, you shouldn't have to turn your computer off at the wall and start again.
Lower vulnerability to attacksEveryone knows how easy it has become to suffer an attack when using Windows. Contract a virus or download unwanted malware. That is why we spend thousands of pounds each year on the best antivirus solutions, right? Well, there's an easier and cheaper solution. You guessed it! Installing Linux will also reduce your level of vulnerability to threats of that nature. While Linux malware does exist, there isn't much of it about. So, you can relax a little when you choose to use that operating system. The same goes for spyware, trojans, and worms. With a bit of luck, your copy of Linux won't get infected anywhere near as often as Windows.
As you can see from the information on this page. Linux is worthy of your consideration. You can always try it out and then swap back if you're not 100% satisfied. However, most people who move over to Linux never use Windows again. More than anything else mentioned on this page, that fact should make you curious about the benefits. Have fun!
This is a guest post by Fat Joe
Image credit: finnsland, Blogtrepreneur
The update, Joe, de Windows updates, they are a disaster. I see it every day. People just can't do their work.ReplyDelete
Please wait... update 345568 from 678885, )))), yes it's awfulDelete
well i just started using kali linux some few months ago and i love it.ReplyDelete
but one question that always comes in my mind is that if i visit a malacious website can it affect my pc
Most of the malwares or other malacious scripts have.ext extension. These all effect only on windows. Even you can open the. ext files in linux and learn how that scripts are working.ReplyDelete
Also linux need some kind of administrator privilege to install new scripts, and for that it require our password.
I have been used linux for 8 7 years. Wonderful. We can change desktops appearance, install 100d of free applications, games etc.