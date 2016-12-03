Top 3 Linux Performance Monitoring Tools

Here we are going to discuss about top 3 Linux performance monitoring systems that can help you with monitoring Linux system's performance on routine basis.
Here are top 3 Linux monitoring tools:
1. NagiosNagios is usually the first choice when it comes about web based Linux monitoring tools. It is licensed under GPL and is available free of cost over the web. Anyone with proper Linux knowledge can download and use it for better automated monitoring. With Nagios, you can easily manage routine tasks like tracking system's up time, CPU usage, RAM allocation, simultaneous users etc. Nagios server provides the mechanism to collect stats from multiple machines that have installed Nagios client software. Nagios can communicate alerts through various channels like email notification, chat, message, phone call etc.
2. CactiCacti falls under web based Linux and network monitoring tool which is written in PHP language. Having the code written in PHP language provides user friendly UI than other similar programs. It is also licensed under GPL and provides deep reports of various monitoring aspects. With help of SNMP, Cacti can track performance of almost all the devices connected under your network. In comparison with Nagios, Cacti provide detailed report whereas Nagios mainly deals with information at graphical level (mostly). It can track all performance indicators that we have already discussed in first example.
3. ZabbixLike Cacti, Zabbix too is written in PHP and it provides alerts against sensitive monitoring aspects. It can be used with both graphs as well as detailed level report analysis in detailed manner. Zabbix can help users with creating maps of hosts, group hosts and several other categories for better tracking.
It can record data from remote machines which have Zabbix agent/client installed on them. It might appear to be bit messy and difficult for the beginners. However once you analyse and learn it properly, it can create wonders with Linux monitoring stream.
These are some of the best Linux performance monitoring tools. Do let us know your views on same.
Bio: Narender Sharma is an IT Engineer who loves to write about technology. Do check out his latest post about Nokia Edge Smartphone. In case you want to be in regular touch then you can subscribe to his blog: http://www.freedom-251.in/
0 comments:
Post a Comment